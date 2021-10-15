LETTER: SHE is here to help

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is more important than ever that members of the community know where and how to get help if they or someone they know is experiencing intimate partner violence.

It is estimated by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men will experience abuse by a partner. The abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional or financial. Issues like a lack of housing options, high rent costs and need for transportation in and out of rural parts of the county can make a survivor’s attempt to leave abuse even more difficult.

The Shelter for Help in Emergency is here for folks experiencing abuse in a relationship. SHE offers free and confidential services including emergency shelter, legal advocacy, case management and prevention programs for youth. We also have many events and awareness opportunities for community members to participate in and learn about our work.

If you are experiencing abuse, know that you are not alone and you deserve support. Contact SHE’s 24/7 Hotline: (434) 293-8509 or go to ShelterForHelpInEmergency.org.

Alex Weathersby,

SHE Prevention Services Coordinator