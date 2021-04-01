LETTER: Scare tactics stall progress

The March 25 letter “Elections have consequences” is another attempt to use scare tactics. It equates to a liberal who warns readers by drawing on Joseph McCarthy’s wild theories of the 1950s to show how dangerous Republicans are. Perhaps the better parallel is the 1943 Disney movie “Chicken Little,” which is about spreading rumors to undermine faith in leaders.

America has many things to be proud of, but much could be better. Some recent statistics demonstrate this: according to Social Progress Index, a global nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., the United States ranks 28 of 163 countries. Our per-person Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 8 of 163. We have the greatest inequality of the G7 nations. Our students rank 25 of 77 in reading, mathematics and science. We rank 19 of 95 in the Happiness Index. Our healthcare costs are twice as high as other nations, where people live five years longer than us. We had 43,000 die by gun violence or suicide last year. Our infrastructure ranks 15th in the world. We are the world’s second worst polluting country. Doesn’t everyone think we can do better? I believe in the old saying “if better is possible, good is not enough.”