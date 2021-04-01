LETTER: Scare tactics stall progress

The March 25 letter “Elections have consequences” is another attempt to use scare tactics. It equates to a liberal who warns readers by drawing on Joseph McCarthy’s wild theories of the 1950s to show how dangerous Republicans are. Perhaps the better parallel is the 1943 Disney movie “Chicken Little,” which is about spreading rumors to undermine faith in leaders.
America has many things to be proud of, but much could be better. Some recent statistics demonstrate this: according to Social Progress Index, a global nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., the United States ranks 28 of 163 countries. Our per-person Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is 8 of 163. We have the greatest inequality of the G7 nations. Our students rank 25 of 77 in reading, mathematics and science. We rank 19 of 95 in the Happiness Index. Our healthcare costs are twice as high as other nations, where people live five years longer than us. We had 43,000 die by gun violence or suicide last year. Our infrastructure ranks 15th in the world. We are the world’s second worst polluting country. Doesn’t everyone think we can do better? I believe in the old saying “if better is possible, good is not enough.”
People can disagree with what the new administration is doing, but at least they are trying to make positive change happen. It is difficult to understand those who complain of government action.
We are benefiting today because ex-President Donald Trump marshalled the governmental resources to produce a vaccine in record time. Today, we benefit from a government-sponsored vaccination program.
People have been saved by having Covid-19 tests that detected the illness, all provided by the government. Even the Petroleum Institute, the Business Roundtable and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recognize that government action is necessary to reduce global warming.
Our government is a constructive force on multiple fronts. It is not the enemy from which we need to be armed.
To me, responsible patriotism requires working to improve self, community, country and, where possible, the world. The result is progress. Individuals are at the core, but we also need effective governments at all levels to help us.
I feel confident that Chicken Little’s warning that “the sky is falling” will not happen as we and our governments work to make America even better.
Don Pamenter
Stanardsville