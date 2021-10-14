LETTER: Say no to large glamping resort off Mutton Hollow Road

Most significantly, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors should reject the special use permit to protect immediate neighbors and permanent residents who chose to live in this area because of the peace and quiet, privacy and scenery. A trendy resort for 500 or more tourists is the antithesis of the lifestyle we chose, and it dishonors the area’s natural beauty. Smoke from 234 campfires, air and light pollution, as well as traffic noise and noise from the swimming pool, clubhouse and playground are just a few of the nuisances neighbors will contend with. Resort guests trespassing is a more dangerous one. And it’s a serious concern not least because neighbors of the proposed venture regularly use their land for hunting and shooting sports. Further, concentrated food and cooking odors from tent-cabins as well as garbage will attract bears who, once acclimated to humans and human food, will pose a danger not only to guests but also to neighbors and their property.