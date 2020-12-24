LETTER: RSA still not taking Greene rep’s opinions

Greene County residents account for more than 1/3 of Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) water customers—but our residents still don’t have a voice in RSA’s operations or their plans for our future.

RSA’s Board of Members met last week, and they are still excluding all comments and votes from Greene County. The court has yet to rule on whether RSA’s exclusion of Greene is lawful. But it is clear that four RSA Board members from Orange and Madison counties are calling all the shots. State law says plainly that the RSA Board must have at least one member from each county, and that it must have at least five members. RSA’s Board is clearly operating outside the law.

RSA’s Board is now also excluding citizen comments, too. There’s no room on their agenda for citizen comments, including Greene County citizens. In the words of the RSA Chairman, “We have cut ties with Greene County.”

RSA’s cut-off of Greene County’s fee revenues continues, in violation of long-standing agreements. This action hurt Greene County by keeping us from building our Water Supply Project, but it will also hurt Orange County and Madison County.