LETTER: RSA says there’s no more water

Greene County is concerned about recent statements that RSA does not have water available to serve two recently approved residential projects. [Referring to emails between developers and RSA administrators obtained by the Greene County Record].

Greene County has never been told that RSA does not have water to serve additional RSA customers in our county. If the RSA’s statements are correct, they demonstrate RSA’s failure to operate the water system in Greene County properly and to plan for existing, expected and approved uses.

In our usual course of business, Greene County asks RSA to review and approve every land use application, subdivision application, and site plan received by Greene County. To date, Greene County has not received any comment from RSA saying that they do not have sufficient water to provide service.

RSA approved the Arbors project in writing on June 14, 2019, stating that they had no concern about it. RSA approved the Creekside project on January 7, 2021 and did not indicate any lack of capacity to serve that project.

In the last few weeks, representatives of the Creekside and Arbors projects have notified the County that RSA is now saying that the RSA does not have capacity to serve these two previously approved projects. In an April 8, 2022 email - without notice or prior disclosure to Greene County - RSA has notified the Arbors and Creekside developers that they do not have capacity for those projects.

The last we heard from RSA was that (as of September of 2020) they were looking at upgrades to the Ruckersville water plant that they deemed sufficient to meet Greene County’s foreseeable needs. RSA stated publicly that Greene County’s water supply project was not needed and that a Greene County water impoundment (reservoir) was not needed. Greene County continues to believe that our water supply project is necessary to meet existing and expected water needs.

RSA has never told Greene County that they are anywhere near out of capacity to serve our community. RSA has never suggested or imposed water use restrictions or conservation measures here.

The [Sept. 2020] RSA Board Meeting Packet includes a report by RSA General Manager Tim Clemons in September of 2020 that addresses RSA’s water capacity in Greene County in somewhat technical terms. RSA addressed these same issues in more understandable terms when they issued multiple letters over the past few years consistently declaring that they have water available for new projects in Greene County. RSA has said again and again that there is no water capacity problem in Greene County and that they have no problem providing water to new development here.

RSA is now sending a very different message, and with no warning or explanation to Greene County. RSA’s new statement that they lack capacity to serve new connections in Greene County is an indication that RSA has failed. After all, RSA was chartered to provide a water supply and distribution system for Greene County. Providing Greene County with water was supposed to be their mission. These facts illustrate why Greene County needs to withdraw from the RSA.

Greene County has additional water resources available. Greene County’s plans for our water supply project included drilling wells that are available to provide additional water. Greene County’s well #1 is already fully operational and it could increase water capacity in our system by 5% — but RSA has never turned it on. Greene County has a second well with another 5% of additional capacity that can also be connected to the water system, if needed.

Mark B. Taylor, Esq.

Greene County Administrator