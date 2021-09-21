LETTER: RSA needs to notify when water shut off

Water. Needed for life, but also to live! Not only do we need water to hydrate, but also for such things as cleaning, cooking and to make coffee. I understand that emergencies happen and that old pipes will break, but in this day and age of modern technology, why weren’t the customers of RSA notified when such a situation occurred?

On the afternoon of Sept. 14, I arrived home to find no water. When I called RSA, they were clueless as to when the estimated time of repair might be. And they had not even notified the local government. Had they done so, perhaps there could have been a reverse phone call made through the code red program most of us have signed up for.

I am not trying to get into the politics that are currently ongoing in our county, but I firmly believe that water is a necessity. And that a little communication goes a long way. Perhaps the parties involved could sit down and come up with a solution for the next time this occurs.

Robert Townsend

Stanardsville