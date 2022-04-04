LETTER: RSA legal battle was unnecessary

The legal battle between RSA and Greene County was unnecessary. It has now cost the three partner counties—Greene, Madison and Orange—hundreds of thousands of dollars. In my view this waste is clearly due to RSA’s misguided approach to pricing its services, its unbalanced priorities, its poor systems, and its management incompetence.

More than a dozen years ago the Greene County Board of Supervisors hired a respected engineering firm to assess the water and sewer needs of the Stanardsville area. Their report revealed shocking data. Not one of the five schools in the area had more than fifty percent of the recommended water capacity to suppress a fire in a school! RSA has done nothing to address this deficiency since it was made public or offered a reason for ignoring the issue. In all the years since, our students have had their lives at risk because RSA would not invest in the upgrade of the water system capacity to fight a major fire. All relief was thrust on our Volunteer Fire Department.

RSA has kept billing rates low, to avoid customer dissatisfaction, rather than generating funds for necessary upgrades and future expansion. In my business experience, few companies would survive and thrive for long with this approach.

RSA’s board was appointed by the Boards of Supervisors of the three counties. All three have agreed to the withdrawal. Yet RSA has decided, with the encouragement of its lawyer(s), to resist all attempts by Greene to withdraw from this agreement. It has delayed and distorted the process for many months, despite at least six rejections by the courts. Meanwhile, its lawyer has been reaping the rewards. RSA believes it can then charge all three counties with this major cost, despite having $12 million in its accounts. Paying a lawyer to pursue this cause seems a reflection of unsound management.

The men and women at the front line of RSA service do a wonderful job. They too wonder why we can’t achieve a sensible solution.

I could attend only one of last week’s three meetings. However, it reinforced my opinions. The difficulty of paying higher fees is much preferred to risking the lives of our students, the survival of our businesses or the likelihood that we might have no water supply during the next drought.

Don Pamenter

Stanardsville