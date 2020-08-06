LETTER: RSA actions lack credibility

We received a letter purporting to explain why the RSA Board decided to claim formal authority over Greene County’s water and sewer service and financing. If the arguments were true and complete, I could understand their case. Unfortunately, they lack credibility.
As a resident and property owner in Stanardsville, we have suffered from the gross incompetence, lack of responsiveness and service failures of RSA for 20 years. This includes frequent water main breaks, leaking sewer lines, inadequate fire suppression capacity at our schools placing our students at risk, insufficient services to support proposed commercial and residential developments in the Stanardsville area, and frequent variations of water pressure in our homes.
When Mr. Clemons was appointed General Manager, I was hopeful that he would bring more professionalism and skill to managing the system. Instead he seems to be unable to plan and execute an effective turnaround to the failed enterprise.
The recent 4:2 decision by the RSA Board to disguise its intent and then spring a surprise motion on the Greene County members of the Board that irresponsibly removed Greene’s ability to finance its planned reservoir, was a disgrace. It is also highly questionable when two counties can gang up on a third in a way that ignores its wishes and damages its finances. It is hard to imagine that this was contemplated in RSA’s charter.
The decision of Greene County to withdraw from RSA makes sense, given RSA’s continued inattention to the needs of the county seat, among others, and RSA’s record of incompetence. The sharing of overhead costs made sense when RSA could be relied upon to provide proportionate attention to each county’s needs. It has failed in this. Now Madison and Orange will be saddled with this burden. Greene will need to fund an independent overhead structure. They will be able to do so, hopefully with greater efficiency. It will be interesting to see how long the people of Madison will accept a greater burden when they too have received a lower level of service.
I wish the Greene decision had not been necessary, but I believe it is a justified one. We look forward to having fewer water and sewer service problems and eventually to enhanced capacity in Stanardsville.
Don and Jackie Pamenter
Stanardsville
