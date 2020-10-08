LETTER: RISE supports equal rights for all

Are all people created equal? Resist Injustice Stand and Educate (RISE) Greene County and countless others here in Greene say “Yes!” Like RISE, the Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC) has emphasized its commitment “to inclusive environments in full recognition of the fact that we are all created equal.” RISE’s commitment to equality is clearly not controversial in Greene, but some of our guiding principles may not be clearly understood by all. We hope this letter clarifies those principles.

Like the GCRC, we “vehemently reject the ideologies of intolerance and bigotry” against marginalized groups. We also share its stated goal of “growing the values and practices of diversity and inclusion while seeking to promote mutual dialogue and understanding.” Watching the video of George Floyd’s death caused all of America to think about the situation that led up to those eight excruciating minutes. His death under the knee of a white police officer was also what prompted the GCRC to make explicit their condemnation of bigotry, writing that “the death of George Floyd was inexcusable, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions, without question.” In the wake of the terrible, inexcusable killing of George Floyd, a small group of Greene County women joined together to create a group called RISE to promote equality for all.