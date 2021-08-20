LETTER: Residents want to ban short-term rentals in R-1

As Greene County property owners, we request the Greene County Board of Supervisors amend the county’s tourist lodging ordinance (16-25-3) to prohibit short-term rentals within residentially zoned neighborhoods (R-1).

During the past year, we have witnessed a dramatic change in the character of our community due to multiple tourist lodgings (i.e., Airbnbs) introduced into our neighborhoods. The disruptions that accompany these lodgings adversely impact our way of life.

We are also gravely concerned that neighbors have had to adopt the role of enforcer. Any violations from these lodgings must be documented and substantiated by residents. By its very nature, this pits neighbor against neighbor and creates a suspicion and disharmony that previously did not exist in our community.

Finally, since the required special use permit needed to operate a tourist lodging lasts in perpetuity, no number of conditions placed upon it will change the fact that once approved, it is permanent.Hence, the impacts of these tourist lodgings must also be considered permanent.