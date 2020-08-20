LETTER: Reliable water is necessary for the county’s future

The Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) fully supports the recent actions taken by the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS) who, while leaving the door open for reconciliation, are pursuing the defense of the rights of Greene County taxpayers by holding the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) accountable for breach of contract while also developing a brave new path forward for the provision of reliable water and sewer services for county residents.
A secure and reliable water source is a necessity for our county’s future—both for the well-being and success of existing residents and businesses as well as to meet the needs of our projected growth. To date, RSA has provided no plan for how they will meet Greene County’s Comprehensive Plan objectives, our 50-year Water Supply Plan or our Ruckersville Area Plan. While the current Greene County plan is presently slated to break ground next year, RSA has no published plans to prioritize Greene.
RSA has proven through decades of perceived mismanagement and a gross lack of vision and flexibility that they are unable, or unwilling, to provide infrastructure and service sufficient to meet our citizens’ current and future needs. Complaints concerning RSA’s customer service, or lack thereof, are prolific. Much of our county’s water and sewer infrastructure is outdated and showing its age. Even now, our water pressure is insufficient for adequate sprinkler coverage in our existing schools and apartment complexes. RSA has been resistant to attending public meetings in Greene—either to be a part of planning efforts when invited by the Greene County Planning Commission or to address public concerns when called upon by the BOS.
More than $11 million of our citizens’ hard earned tax dollars have been strategically invested in the water impoundment project with full knowledge and approval by the RSA board. The county has invested significantly over many years to study the optimal reservoir location, purchase land, obtain permits from the state and federal governments and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, contract for engineering plans that are now complete and purchase federal streambank mitigation credits to move forward with this vital project. In addition to the money spent, and RSA debt assumed to obtain their permission to proceed with the reservoir project, countless hours have gone into public meetings and hearings concerning this matter and the multiple moving pieces that have been required to move it forward.
The ‘Facility Fee’ that RSA approved, but which they now appear to dislike, is an important component of Greene County’s funding mechanism for this project. It is an economically efficient fee in that only those residents who consume the water/sewer services contribute toward this aspect of the reservoir and water treatment funding. As planned, the project would also benefit our citizens by providing a 125-acre lake for public recreation. RSA does not approve of recreational activities being allowed on this county asset and seeks to deprive our citizens of this significant recreational resource if their present course of action remains unaltered.
The planning efforts for this project were not a product of secrets or isolation. Instead, they are the product of significant input from county residents, subject matter experts and duly elected representatives, as well as various community boards and commissions all meeting publicly to find the best possible solution to a pressing and hugely complicated problem. These deliberations were transparent to, and made with awareness of, the RSA. That the RSA has repeatedly chosen not to be involved in the planning efforts is bothersome. That RSA has chosen to abandon normal relations with the BOS and our county’s representatives to the RSA board through heavy-handed tactics outside of customary norms is troubling. But that RSA has chosen to obstruct critically needed infrastructure which jeopardizes the health, wellbeing and prosperity of our community is unacceptable.
While it is our hope that the water impoundment project will not be delayed and that a quick and equitable resolution might be achieved between the BOS and RSA, we offer our full-throated support for the BOS and county administration and encourage them to use all legal and ethical means within their power to fully advance the cause of our community. Whatever has caused RSA to act in bad faith after decades of good relations is not known to us, but our community can ill afford to allow their actions to continue unchecked.
Greene County Economic Development Authority members
