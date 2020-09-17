LETTER: Regarding the group RISE

This group called RISE Greene County “Resist Injustice Stand and Educate” is an action-oriented group focused on building connections between marginalized people and their allies to promote transformative social reform and systemic change that recognizes all humans as equals, according to their literature. Could you explain who and where are these marginalized people located? And who are their allies in Greene County to promote transformative social reform and systemic change that recognizes all humans as equal?

Do you mean like “all lives matter” and not Black Lives Matter? Madeleine, you need to explain to whom you are targeting to promote RISE. If my memory serves me right, I seem to recall from all protests, rioting, burning businesses, looting, injuring police trying to restore law and order, all the profanity being spewed at the people trying to defend themselves and their property, Madeleine, are these the people you call marginalized? If so, you need to explain every one of these statements.