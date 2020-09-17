LETTER: Regarding the group RISE

This group called RISE Greene County “Resist Injustice Stand and Educate” is an action-oriented group focused on building connections between marginalized people and their allies to promote transformative social reform and systemic change that recognizes all humans as equals, according to their literature. Could you explain who and where are these marginalized people located? And who are their allies in Greene County to promote transformative social reform and systemic change that recognizes all humans as equal?
Do you mean like “all lives matter” and not Black Lives Matter? Madeleine, you need to explain to whom you are targeting to promote RISE. If my memory serves me right, I seem to recall from all protests, rioting, burning businesses, looting, injuring police trying to restore law and order, all the profanity being spewed at the people trying to defend themselves and their property, Madeleine, are these the people you call marginalized? If so, you need to explain every one of these statements.
Are you and RISE trying to promote a political party that thinks transformative social change is necessary? I believe the transformative social reform you are talking about will come by way of communism, socialism, anarchy and Antifa. Let us not forget to defund the police departments in our country as that is on the top of their list also. Have you happened to notice the cities that have been subjected, all the people living in the areas of violence, burned out of business, the police injured seriously, where a political party does not care one bit about the innocent people living in all this chaos?
The Democratic Party has done nothing to quell any of this damage because it falls under the guise of protesting, and of course we Americans can protest. But you can’t burn, loot, injure our policemen and police women doing their job, and that is law and order. I hope my explanation was right on; I believe in what I see and hear. Everyone should stop and ask themselves if this is the correct course for our country to take?
God Bless America and our great President Donald J. Trump. Peace to all.
Angelo Lagana
Ruckersville
