LETTER: Re: Masks optional in school

I did not attend the special meeting of the school board Jan. 21, but read with great interest the article covering the meeting by Kathleen Borrelli. I appreciate all of the parents and school personnel who spoke and also those attending to offer support. I appreciate the professionalism shown by the school board. As a citizen of Greene, I thank Jason [Collier] for his service and dedication to the Greene County school system. But, I would also like to say that even though we believe ourselves to be absolutely right, we often need to operate within the decision of others and still do our best. Thank you, Jason.

I believe the school board made a good solid decision to follow the mandate of Governor Youngkin in allowing the parent to be able to choose a mask or no mask for their school children. Doctors who do research and doctors who treat patients do not always agree on masking. If doctors cannot arrive at a definite medical decision, then let parents decide.

I understand that some are disappointed and fearful with the board’s decision to allow students in school without a mask. We are living presently in a time of uncertainty. People are concerned about many life issues, but the priority on most adult minds is how to care for my family. Emotions run high and we are often unkind to one another. We all need to take a deep breath and remember that all voices need to be heard, that we respectfully discuss the issues, and that we do not verbally attack another person.

Now that the decision has been made in Greene, administrators, teachers and students need to honor one another’s choice, as some come to school wearing a mask and some come without a mask. We need to practice the Golden Rule: to treat others as we would like to be treated. I hope all parents will encourage their children to follow this rule.

America, Virginia, Greene County is the land of the free. We can only be free if we allow that freedom to others also. Thank you, Gov. Youngkin, for giving parents the choice in Virginia’s schools to mask or not to mask. Thank you, Greene County school board, for your wise vote.

Reba C. Herring

Dyke