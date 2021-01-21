LETTER: Proposed gun range an unnecessary nuisance

I read with great concern the plans to construct a gun range on just 16 acres and within a quarter mile of nine properties and near eleven other properties. On this relatively small plot of land, the intent is to construct five different shooting areas. It makes no sense to try and construct a gun range on a property close to neighbors and on a plot of land that is so small. If you will recall, the proposed range was discussed several months ago, but its planners were not willing to share the location. Now we know why.

The owner of the proposed range, Mr. Key, is apparently an instructor at the Rivanna Rifle and Pistol Club, and should know that much more land is needed for a gun range. The Rivanna range comprises 100 acres.

There has been a fairly constant push for the range, including an unsuccessful GoFundMe campaign. To date, $2,870 has been raised against a $25,000 goal with $1,000 of the $2,870 from a single anonymous donor. That is not an indication of wide support.