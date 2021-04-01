LETTER: Progressive policies advance freedom

In regard to deficit spending, the federal government as the issuer of a fiat currency does not have to obey the rules of budget balancing as do households, state governments or other institutions. When the government issues more money, what appears superficially as a deficit is actually a surplus going out to the real economy, where exchanges of goods and services occur. We may disagree about where the surplus should go—health care, education and infrastructure are favorites of those on the political Left, whereas national defense and subsidies to factory farms, fossil fuel companies and pharmaceutical companies are favorites of those on the Right—but the idea that the surplus is going to crush future generations is off-base. The real enemy of excessive spending is inflation, which happens when supply cannot keep up with demand. With so many people out of work and so many others underemployed, there is plenty of unused productive capacity in the economy right now to absorb high government spending without runaway inflation. To increase deficit spending is to expand opportunities for all of us.