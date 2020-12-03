 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: President Trump’s triumphs in office
0 comments

LETTER: President Trump’s triumphs in office

  • 0

Some of the little-known accomplishments of President Trump have been researched and compiled by Robby Starbuck who is a Hollywood movie producer. Mr. Starbuck’s mother fled communist Cuba to the United States. He tells his family’s story on the last page of his research.

Here are just three of those presidential accomplishments.

1. The president signed the biggest wilderness protection & conservation bill in a decade and designated 375,000 acres as protected land.

2. He has allowed up to $12 billion in aid for farmers affected by unfair trade retaliation.

3. Signed the most comprehensive childhood cancer legislation ever into law, which will advance childhood cancer research and improve treatments.

To read about the other achievements go to the following link: http://www.benziecountyrepublicans.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Trump-Accomplishments-2017-2020-By-RobbyStarbuck.pdf.

Once the link is opened you can click on any of the references to read the original story.

William. L. Steo

Stanardsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Thank you for food drive

I would like to extend a special thank you to Gary Shifflett with the Wrecking Crew and Shawn Hayes with Blue Ridge Cafe for a food drive held…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert