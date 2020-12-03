LETTER: President Trump’s triumphs in office

Some of the little-known accomplishments of President Trump have been researched and compiled by Robby Starbuck who is a Hollywood movie producer. Mr. Starbuck’s mother fled communist Cuba to the United States. He tells his family’s story on the last page of his research.

Here are just three of those presidential accomplishments.

1. The president signed the biggest wilderness protection & conservation bill in a decade and designated 375,000 acres as protected land.

2. He has allowed up to $12 billion in aid for farmers affected by unfair trade retaliation.

3. Signed the most comprehensive childhood cancer legislation ever into law, which will advance childhood cancer research and improve treatments.

To read about the other achievements go to the following link: http://www.benziecountyrepublicans.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Trump-Accomplishments-2017-2020-By-RobbyStarbuck.pdf.

Once the link is opened you can click on any of the references to read the original story.

William. L. Steo

Stanardsville