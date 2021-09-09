LETTER: President Joe Biden should be removed from office

Under the 14th Amendment Section 3, whenever any public official “gives aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States, (s)he has a constitutional ‘disability’ that prohibits his or her ability to remain in office unless “two thirds of both houses of Congress” vote to remove that person’s disability to continuing to serve.

As such for only the first time in history since this amendment was written, I think the American people deserve the right to demand that the leadership in both houses of Congress immediately schedule this vote to either remove this “disability” from the current president and vice president and certain members of their administration or disqualify them from continuing to serve. For despite the political upheaval this will cause, their recent actions in Afghanistan and inaction on our own southern border clearly reflect the “treasonous” behavior as defined in both this amendment and in Article Three Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution and Article 4 Section 4b regarding their failure to honor one of the only two guarantees in the constitution to protect us from “invasion.”