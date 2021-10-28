LETTER: Preserve rural areas, say no to glamping

Hopefully by this time many of our fellow friends and neighbors in Greene County have heard about the proposed “Sojourner’s Glamping” project on a 100-acre tract of land off Mutton Hollow Road. This property is currently under contract to a group of New York investors who are attempting to have the zoning changed from the existing A-1 agriculture with single-family homes to a special use permit (SUP) for commercial development.

This requested change does not comply with the Greene County long range land use plan, and the area is not a designated growth area per that plan.

This proposed large commercial development could include up to 234 permanent camp sites on fixed wooden platforms. One each of these sites there would be a bathroom, heating and cooling, kitchenettes and fire pits. The proposed facility would also have a swimming pool, clubhouse and bar and restaurant and grocery store for the use of the guests. There could be as many as 500 or more guests at a time.

We are very concerned about the smoke from 234 fire pits, the noise from over 500 guests at a time and the surface oil and water run-off from the proposed large parking lot.

We came to this area in 2003, bought our property off Route 810, Dyke Road, and restored an 1862 chestnut log cabin because we fell in love with this way of life.