LETTER: On masking in schools

Thank you, School Board, for making wearing masks the decision of individual student’s parents. Data shows “mitigation” protocols in schools do not seriously prevent infection but do seriously disrupt learning and socialization as witnessed by the current high absentee rate (23% of students) caused by PCR testing and contact tracing, and the high stress on teachers trying to “catch up”. High absenteeism occurs with rigid mitigation, as reported in the Greene County Record after the recent Board meeting.

Mass public vaccination, testing, forced masking, social distancing and forced quarantining of asymptomatic children while cases continue to spike, prove these mitigation techniques are not very effective. Many studies show isolation and prolonged mask wearing is harmful to physical and mental health of children, producing a nationwide children’s mental health crisis. Hospitalization and death rates for healthy children and adults have remained very low, even with Omicron’s surge and wide spread absence of masking, etc. outside schools.

Even in 2020, Sweden maintained normal school attendance with no masking, no social distancing. None of their 1.8 million students died. Infection rates were the same as neighboring countries with all their disruptive mitigation and serious learning degradation. UK’s government studied schools with strict masking versus schools without masking and found equal results. England and Denmark, both experiencing high Omicron infection rates, have now dropped all the so-called mitigation requirements as ineffective but highly disruptive of life, especially of student’s learning ability.

The CDC is slowly backing off masking requirements as ineffective. Quarantining periods are cut in half, contact tracing is being eliminated, recognizing healthy adults and children rapidly recover and then have natural immunity. Dr. Scott Atlas, noted Stanford University scientist, explained how mass PCR testing provokes most mitigation actions. To produce a positive test result, the PCR system recycles as many times as it takes to find a virus. Dr. Fauci has said anything found after 35 cycles is in fact dead virus that is not contagious. Turns out 97% of positive results are reached after 35 or more cycles.

This good news supports rapid safe return to normal school practices. Anyone wishing to subject themselves to whatever mitigation technique makes them feel better is free to do so. Those choosing not to are not a real threat to the healthy.

Bert Nye

Stanardsville