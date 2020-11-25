LETTER: Not all tourist lodging is created equal

Tourist lodgings and Airbnbs are an essential part of Greene County. Airbnb hosts are ambassadors for the county, but above all they are ambassadors to their own community.

Sadly, if you witnessed the Greene County Planning Commission hearing on Nov. 18, you saw how an unwanted Airbnb can tear a community apart.

Greene Mountain Lake currently boasts three special use permits for tourist lodgings. Many of its residents are opposed to its fourth. Tourist lodgings require such a permit to operate in neighborhoods that are zoned R-1 residential. During the Planning Commission hearing, four homeowners who live adjacent to the property seeking the permit spoke out against it. Additionally, a petition opposing the permit was presented to the Planning Commission. It was signed by 11 homeowners whose properties immediately surround this potential Airbnb. All signatories expressed their concern that an Airbnb would adversely affect the character of their residential neighborhood. Despite this strong opposition, the planning commission voted 3-2 in favor of recommending this lodging for a permit.