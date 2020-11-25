LETTER: Not all tourist lodging is created equal

Tourist lodgings and Airbnbs are an essential part of Greene County. Airbnb hosts are ambassadors for the county, but above all they are ambassadors to their own community.
Sadly, if you witnessed the Greene County Planning Commission hearing on Nov. 18, you saw how an unwanted Airbnb can tear a community apart.
Greene Mountain Lake currently boasts three special use permits for tourist lodgings. Many of its residents are opposed to its fourth. Tourist lodgings require such a permit to operate in neighborhoods that are zoned R-1 residential. During the Planning Commission hearing, four homeowners who live adjacent to the property seeking the permit spoke out against it. Additionally, a petition opposing the permit was presented to the Planning Commission. It was signed by 11 homeowners whose properties immediately surround this potential Airbnb. All signatories expressed their concern that an Airbnb would adversely affect the character of their residential neighborhood. Despite this strong opposition, the planning commission voted 3-2 in favor of recommending this lodging for a permit.
This now moves to the Board of Supervisors. Granted, all decisions by the board bear significance, but the most consequential decisions they make are the ones that can literally affect the daily lives of the residents they serve—like having an unmonitored whole house Airbnb approved to operate next door to your home.
In an editorial in the Oct. 29 edition of the Greene County Record, it was noted that, “The county must continue to make tourism a priority.” I agree, but I would add one caveat—as long as it is not at the expense of the residents who live here. And if our voices become an afterthought, I fear the county is at risk of placing the sanctity of the tourist dollar above the welfare of its citizens.
Without the support of the surrounding community, an Airbnb is destined to fail. This is especially true in an R-1 subdivision. Unwanted tourist lodgings can not only be detrimental to the community they aim to serve, but also to tourism as a whole for our county.
Doug Roberts
Stanardsville
