 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: No place for hate in our community
0 comments

LETTER: No place for hate in our community

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In such an unprecedented time as this, it is spirit-raising to see our flag-lined Main Street in Stanardsville, made possible by Mayor Gary Lowe with help from the community.

In the same spirit, although the Greene County Historical Society Museum has been closed to the public since March, this has not prevented us from decorating the front porch with patriotic bunting. You may know that for July 4th, we usually also decorate Court Square and four other places in town; a task that has been undertaken by our president, Joann Powell, since 2003 with help from other members and family.

The Historical Society’s mission is to bring together people who are interested in all aspects of the history of our county, including the earliest Native Americans and an African American community that has been in Greene for about as many generations as those who came from the United Kingdom and other European countries. We do not endorse any outdoor display that is divisive and offensive to this multi-cultural community of ours.

Gary Forrest

GCHS Board member

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: The other election

I’m writing to remind my neighbors about the first election of the year that impacts us all: that of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert