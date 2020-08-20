LETTER: No place for hate in our community

In such an unprecedented time as this, it is spirit-raising to see our flag-lined Main Street in Stanardsville, made possible by Mayor Gary Lowe with help from the community.
In the same spirit, although the Greene County Historical Society Museum has been closed to the public since March, this has not prevented us from decorating the front porch with patriotic bunting. You may know that for July 4th, we usually also decorate Court Square and four other places in town; a task that has been undertaken by our president, Joann Powell, since 2003 with help from other members and family.
The Historical Society’s mission is to bring together people who are interested in all aspects of the history of our county, including the earliest Native Americans and an African American community that has been in Greene for about as many generations as those who came from the United Kingdom and other European countries. We do not endorse any outdoor display that is divisive and offensive to this multi-cultural community of ours.
Gary Forrest
GCHS Board member
