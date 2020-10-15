LETTER: No excuses to not vote

I write to you as our nation is in the midst of chaos on many levels — a deadly pandemic that has claimed 213,000 souls, racial and social division, millions still unemployed, businesses demolished, livelihoods in jeopardy and nearly one quarter of Americans at risk of losing their homes. And, we haven’t even reached the end of the hurricane and fire seasons. It is easy to be afraid in these troubled times.

What can we do to stem the tide of panic and fear? Vote! What can we do to firmly declare that we want to change the current direction of our lives, our district, our state, and our country? Vote!

Many of us do not trust the upcoming election. The dangerous propaganda suggesting voter fraud has been swirling, creating fear that, more than ever, our votes will not count. But, numerous studies say otherwise— pegging mail-in voting with 0.0025% incidence of fraud, and in-person voting having an incidence so low it is not considered statistically. But, we are fortunate to live in one of the most magnificent states in our union; and, true to form, Virginia is doing a stellar job with the voting process, offering us every opportunity to make our voices heard. There are numerous ways to vote — easily, smoothly, and safely. Early voting began on Sept. 18.