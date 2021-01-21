LETTER: Neighbors do not want gun range in Dyke

We have learned that there is an individual who plans to build an outdoor gun range in our area (west of Celt Road).
We support the Second Amendment and our rights to bear arms. Our primary concern is that this is an outdoor firing range. Sounds from this will echo for miles.
Greene County should stand that there should be no outdoor gun ranges allowed in Greene County.
This proposed location is in an old and established neighborhood. Some of these residents grew up here and their families have lived here for generations. The constant sound factor alone would destroy the peaceful beauty of this region and property values. One neighbor’s home is less than 250 feet from the property.
We attended a recent meeting with many of these neighbors who are outraged as we are that someone can come into their community and destroy their peaceful existence in the mountains with an initial eight-acre to be 16-acre land purchase. One that the Sheriff will use to train our local deputies.
If the sheriff needs a local gun range, please have the county build a properly sound-insulated indoor range that will not impact the lifestyle or livelihood of residents and businesses.
To hear the daily constant gunfire from a commercial outdoor range would be devastating. Our sources have determined that more than 600 residents will be affected by this noise.
Even our mountain wildlife should not be subjected to this unacceptable continuous disruption.
We are Foothills Vineyard, formally Autumn Hill Vineyard, which is on the Monticello wine trail. We are working hard restoring the vineyard and have invested much to do so.
We will be directly impacted by the noise that will echo from Middle Mountain Road. Our vineyard has been in existence since 1980 as a vineyard venue. The noise created from this gun range will directly impact our business and our home.
There are two additional venue businesses adjacent to our property that will be directly impacted by this noise. Can you imagine a wedding or other outdoor event with the continuous sounds of gun shots echoing across it?
Our neighbors and our businesses have been in place prior to this proposal and should not be adversely affected by a new property owners wish to have an outdoor firing range.
Would you want this open-air gun range in your back yard? We do not!
We ask that all county citizens and county supervisors rally with us in recommending that that a properly sound-insulated Indoor range be the only range allowed in our county and located in a commercial area where neighbors and existing business will not be adversely impacted.
We need your voice. This could be your back yard.