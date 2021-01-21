LETTER: Neighbors do not want gun range in Dyke

We have learned that there is an individual who plans to build an outdoor gun range in our area (west of Celt Road).

We support the Second Amendment and our rights to bear arms. Our primary concern is that this is an outdoor firing range. Sounds from this will echo for miles.

Greene County should stand that there should be no outdoor gun ranges allowed in Greene County.

This proposed location is in an old and established neighborhood. Some of these residents grew up here and their families have lived here for generations. The constant sound factor alone would destroy the peaceful beauty of this region and property values. One neighbor’s home is less than 250 feet from the property.

We attended a recent meeting with many of these neighbors who are outraged as we are that someone can come into their community and destroy their peaceful existence in the mountains with an initial eight-acre to be 16-acre land purchase. One that the Sheriff will use to train our local deputies.

If the sheriff needs a local gun range, please have the county build a properly sound-insulated indoor range that will not impact the lifestyle or livelihood of residents and businesses.