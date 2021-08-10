LETTER: Memories of Harry de Leyer

I was extremely saddened to hear of the passing of local resident Harry de Leyer. I first met Harry in March 1973 when I was teaching high school Biology in Smithown, N.Y. His horse farm named “Hollandia Farm” was located about three miles from the high school in the village of Nissequogue. I believe all of Harry’s children attended that large high school, but none of them were my students.

One day my good friend and colleague Joe Kusick, who I shared a classroom with, came to me and said, “Tomorrow I’m going to Hollandia Farm to get some composted horse manure for my vegetable garden; can you use some for your garden?” Being an avid gardener, I immediately said, “Yes.” The next day after school, we changed into our work clothes and drove our pickup trucks over to Harry’s where I met him for the first time.

When we arrived at the farm, Joe pointed to the old gray horse in the field and said, “That’s Snowman, the horse that Harry won all those awards with.” As we were shoveling the manure into the trucks, we took a break and I said to Joe, “Out there is a championship horse and here is championship manure. We should have world champion vegetables this year.” We both laughed and continued our work.