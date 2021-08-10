LETTER: Memories of Harry de Leyer

I was extremely saddened to hear of the passing of local resident Harry de Leyer. I first met Harry in March 1973 when I was teaching high school Biology in Smithown, N.Y. His horse farm named “Hollandia Farm” was located about three miles from the high school in the village of Nissequogue. I believe all of Harry’s children attended that large high school, but none of them were my students.
One day my good friend and colleague Joe Kusick, who I shared a classroom with, came to me and said, “Tomorrow I’m going to Hollandia Farm to get some composted horse manure for my vegetable garden; can you use some for your garden?” Being an avid gardener, I immediately said, “Yes.” The next day after school, we changed into our work clothes and drove our pickup trucks over to Harry’s where I met him for the first time.
When we arrived at the farm, Joe pointed to the old gray horse in the field and said, “That’s Snowman, the horse that Harry won all those awards with.” As we were shoveling the manure into the trucks, we took a break and I said to Joe, “Out there is a championship horse and here is championship manure. We should have world champion vegetables this year.” We both laughed and continued our work.
Fast forward 31 years to 2004, when I was working as an election official for Greene County at the Dyke precinct. A woman stepped up to sign in and when I asked for her name, she stated, “Joan de Leyer.” I looked up and said, “Some years ago I knew a Harry de Leyer in Smithown, N.Y.” She then turned and pointed to Harry, who was speaking to someone, and said, “You mean him?” We reacquainted ourselves with each other and caught up on the years past.
From then on, I visited their farm on several occasions to chat—where I found Harry to be as warm, caring and kind as I remembered from all those years before. At the very least, he will be missed by many people around the world for his contributions to the horse world and for his generosity to all. If you place his name in a YouTube search, you will see videos of him and Snowman and marvel at the achievements they were able to obtain.
The well-written book mentioned by Terry Beigie in her article last week, which is a must read for those who love horses, is titled “The Eighty Dollar Champion” by Elizabeth Letts. If someone fabricated a story, it could not be any better than the true story of Harry and Snowman. May God grant them both a peaceful eternal rest.
William Steo
Stanardsville