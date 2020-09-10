LETTER: Masks protect deputies and citizens

When I saw ER physician Dr. Amita Sudhir’s report on her experience with an unmasked Greene County Sheriff’s deputy, I would have normally been surprised — but not in Sheriff Smith’s department.
During my first conversation with him over vandalism of my car around my anti-Trump sticker, he asked how I assumed it was done by Trump supporters and not Trump opponents trying to have it blamed on the supporters. He then went on to claim that “there were good people on both sides” at the Unite the Right Rally. I laughed and said, “You sound just like Trump!” Later that day, he drove his plain car into my driveway and knocked on my door to come in, uninvited, for a conversation. Since I didn’t know if he was armed and had an itchy trigger finger, I kept the topics non-political.
Dr. Sudhir’s experience led me to call the sheriff’s department to express my alarm with its mask policy. The deputy who answered listened to my discomfort until I asked if he wore a mask when on duty. He rudely answered, “It’s none of your business . . . It is my Constitutional right not to.” He then put me through to the sheriff’s voice mail on which I left a passionate, but non-insulting, plea for the safety of seniors like me.
Next, I checked out the department website which, ironically, is emblazoned with the motto, “Put Citizens First.” In response to the invitation for “feedback,” I wrote the following:
“My only personal interactions with the sheriff’s department have been with animal rescue and Sheriff Smith. The former are courteous, energetic and prompt to solve whatever situation arises with our neighborhood pets. They do “Put Citizens First!” I have trouble saying the same about Sheriff Smith, who wears his far-right political views on his sleeve and implies that he will ignore state gun laws by declaring the county a gun safety zone (or whatever he calls it}.
“Citizens” should mean all Greene County residents, many of whom are seniors like me and susceptible to serious COVID-19 illness or death. So, why are not all deputies wearing masks while on duty? It is so simple. The claim that wearing one is a “violation of their Constitutional rights” is a ridiculous Trump trope. They should be brighter and more considerate than this. Do they actually base their manhood on their “right” to expose people to a very serious virus?”
Martha Waters
Ruckersville
