LETTER: Madison High principal responds

Saturday morning following the game against William Monroe the Madison County High School administrative team was alerted to several allegations of sportsmanship violations. MCHS administration immediately notified the Virginia High School League (VHSL) and we have remained transparent through the investigation of these allegations:
1. The first included a social media post to SnapChat that had been taken in the locker room of a short video snippet with players celebrating their victory by playing the song (with the N word throughout). This was then released via a fan from William Monroe publicly on several social media platforms accusing the players of singing a racist song. During the investigation of this incident all football players were interviewed. In addition, statements of how the singing of this song was perceived by others and a review of the song choice and lyrics in entirety were all taken into consideration. There was no evidence that the singing and celebration of this popular rap song was directly intended for any person or group in the William Monroe community. It is not a song that our football program or school endorses, nor would approve to be used in the celebration of a win. When viewing the short clip in isolation it can communicate a message that wasn’t intended.
Following the win against William Monroe, our coaching staff was being pulled and utilized for crowd management and safety. This required the staff to assist with management of fans from both teams as all fans intermingled as the two locker rooms were within close proximity. Therefore, at the time of the video there were no staff directly in the locker room with the kids; this is by no means excusable and has been brought to the forefront of our safety and supervision practices for all MCHS athletics and activities to ensure that our weekly supervision plans are adhered to strictly at all times and utilized for all activities at MCHS. After reviewing and investigating the post-game celebration video the administration made the decision to forfeit both the junior varsity and varsity football games this week. This will help us ensure that there is meaningful time allocated to educate our players using VHSL-supplied resources relating to sportsmanship and anti-racism. We are using this incident to not only isolate improvements within our football program, but with all of our activities and athletics for the entire school.
2. The second allegation stemmed from a social media post shared with the school and included a screenshot of a SnapChat making a disheartening and unacceptable statement in referencing William Monroe’s loss of the game and former player, #32 Josh Johnson who had passed away prior to the season. This comment was posted to social media following the game by a student who wasn’t in attendance at the game. Separate consequences have been decided upon for this student and the family made contact with Josh’s family over the weekend to extend an apology.
3. There also is an additional accusation that surfaced following the game that has explicitly identified one of our players as making a comment at some point of time before the game along the lines of running over the memorial painted jersey in the endzone of Greene. This accusation has spread quickly over social media as well and the MCHS administration has been in frequent contact with William Monroe’s administration in an effort to determine when and where this was communicated. Principal Katie Brunelle and the entire administration team with Greene County Public Schools have been exceptional to partner with us as we investigate each of these allegations.
We recognize that sportsmanship must span beyond the field and that’s where Madison County could have done better. We believe it’s essential to pair education and restorative practices with the consequences. We will not stop with just a consequence, but will partner with coaches, teachers, families, community members and the VHSL to help educate our athletes and entire school community. If not, I believe we fail to be the school we are designed to be. We are committed to educating our students, holding them accountable and also loving each one of them. The comments made by an individual from our school community is very disheartening as Madison County has mourned the loss of Josh Johnson since this summer after the tragic accident. I, as the MCHS principal, along with the MCHS football program and Madison community, are sorry for the emotional wounds this has caused the William Monroe community and send a sincere apology.