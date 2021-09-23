LETTER: Madison High principal responds

Saturday morning following the game against William Monroe the Madison County High School administrative team was alerted to several allegations of sportsmanship violations. MCHS administration immediately notified the Virginia High School League (VHSL) and we have remained transparent through the investigation of these allegations:

1. The first included a social media post to SnapChat that had been taken in the locker room of a short video snippet with players celebrating their victory by playing the song (with the N word throughout). This was then released via a fan from William Monroe publicly on several social media platforms accusing the players of singing a racist song. During the investigation of this incident all football players were interviewed. In addition, statements of how the singing of this song was perceived by others and a review of the song choice and lyrics in entirety were all taken into consideration. There was no evidence that the singing and celebration of this popular rap song was directly intended for any person or group in the William Monroe community. It is not a song that our football program or school endorses, nor would approve to be used in the celebration of a win. When viewing the short clip in isolation it can communicate a message that wasn’t intended.