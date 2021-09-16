LETTER; Luv-N-Greene Foundation’s debut event honored many

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, Luv-N-Greene Foundation sponsored a solemn remembrance ceremony with American Legion Post 128. It was an inspirational event that honored our great country while remembering with reverence those who lost their lives in the 9/11/2001 attacks, and those who paid the full price since to defend the people of America, including the 13 who were killed in Kabul days ago. It reminded us we are put on this earth by our creator for a purpose; to love God and to love our neighbor. Accordingly, also honored were the many Greene charitable organizations and their hundreds of selfless volunteers that exemplify living that purpose. Thanks be to God!