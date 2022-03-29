LETTER: Laws vs. money, part two

In my earlier letter to the editor concerning Sojourner’s efforts to obtain a Special Use Permit (see “Laws versus Money”, GCR Feb. 10, 2022), I explained the criteria specified in the zoning law and Sojourner’s desire to have the County ignore them for purely monetary reasons. A recent letter in the Record by Andy Murphy, co-founder of Sojourners, only serves to underscore their approach. In that letter, he is offering a $100,000 incentive to help ensure approval of the SUP.

In seeking approval of a permit, developers are supposed to mitigate any negative impacts. It is the sheer size of this development that makes its impact so devastating. The issues of traffic, noise, trespassing, water, and smoke and light pollution from campfires all grow more pressing with size. It is also its size that makes it incompatible with SUP criteria. When the Chairman of the Planning Commission asked the developer if they could reduce the size from 144 campsites the answer was a clear “No”. On December 15th, the Planning Commission voted 3 to 2 against the proposed SUP.

Sojourners rejected the most viable mitigation strategy – limiting its size. Other mitigation strategies would be road improvements, banning or limiting campfires, and limiting water usage when local wells may go dry. What they have offered are unenforceable restrictions on trespassing and noise and unrealistic assumptions on traffic, water usage, and smoke and light pollution.

It is not uncommon for a developer to offer a proffer (e.g., cash, infrastructure improvements, etc.) to reduce or eliminate the impact of new development on neighboring properties. Legally there are several characteristics of a proffer:

It is designed to address an impact arising from rezoning.

It must be reasonably related to the rezoning

It must be consistent with the comprehensive plan.

Proffers should not relax otherwise applicable zoning standards. Virginia Code § 15.2-2303.4 provides that a proffer is unreasonable unless it is specifically attributable to an impact. The offer of a $100,000 community fund for “a community pool, rec center, or another priority” is not a proffer, it is an attempt to buy a change in zoning laws.

Those who are for the development believe they will profit directly or believe that their taxes will be reduced. After accounting for additional expenses for County services the net effect on Greene’s $85M budget is less than 1%. Sojourners won’t reduce your taxes. Those who are opposed are characterized as being against any change. We are not. We accept the by-right development of a subdivision and tourist lodging in the Agricultural and Conservation zones.

The matter to affirm the Planning Commission’s recommendation or to overrule it now goes before the Board of Supervisors. The timing of a public offer of $100,000 seems to be a blatant attempt to influence the Board and to divide the community. Their initial proposal failed in a close vote. Rather than reducing the size or accommodating the concerns of residents they have put more money on the table to get what they want: a 3 to 2 vote in their favor.

The size and the highly commercial nature of this development is totally incompatible with the agricultural and residential character of the area in which it is to be situated, it is not in harmony with uses permitted by right, and it will adversely affect its neighbors and the community. Permitting an exception that flagrantly violates criteria embedded in current law sets the precedent that our zoning laws can be bought by cash offers totally unrelated to mitigating the impacts on the community. That puts everyone’s property rights at risk.

Reject this proposal.

Scott Mingledorff

Stanardsville