LETTER: Laws versus money (on glamping)

Zoning laws are designed to separate residential properties from commercial properties and should be consistent with a land-use plan that is developed with the public’s input. These laws are intended to prevent commercial activities in residential neighborhoods as they can impact home values, noise levels, air pollution and traffic. A primary purpose is to protect the welfare of people in a community as it relates to land use. Another aspect is to ensure the presence of sufficient infrastructure to support the type of activity permitted. Greene County’s zoning laws and Comprehensive Plan are consistent with the above objectives. Nonetheless a loophole exists: the Special Use Permit.

The criteria for granting a Special Use Permit are that it should:

Not adversely change the character of the area,

Be in harmony with the uses permitted by-right, and

Not adversely affect the uses of neighboring property or impair their value

Sojourners, in conjunction with Crimson Rock Capital, a New York firm, has applied for a Special Use Permit to allow 144 tourist lodging units, a 200-seat restaurant, two pools, a spa and a special events facility to all be built on a 99-acre tract adjoining many private homes and in an agricultural zone. The population of this dense development would exceed that of Stanardsville, it would have more rooms than the Holiday Inn in Ruckersville and have the county’s largest restaurant. All this on a site with no public water or sewer.

The development of a high-density commercial enterprise on the proposed site is totally counter to the above Special Use Permit criteria and to four established county goals:

Protection against overcrowding of land and the undue density of population (Zoning Ordinance, Statement of Intent, Agricultural District)

Conservation goals as stated in the Future Land Use chapter of the Comprehensive Plan,

Protection and conservation of surface and groundwater resources and Dark Sky protection as stated in the Natural Resources and Environment chapter of the Comprehensive Plan, and

Protection of the rural character of the western part of the County as stated in the Tourism 2025 Strategic Plan.

Of significant environmental concern are the water usage and sewage demands that are estimated to be about six times greater than the by-right use (a 29-home subdivision) and would likely challenge residential wells and potentially pollute streams. The smoke produced by the campfires will likely settle in low areas, to the detriment of the health of residents of Mutton Hollow and nearby Route 810. The issues of traffic, trespassing, noise and enforcement weaknesses are the same as those that resulted in the rejection of tourist lodging in R-1, but much more serious due to the estimated 400 guests Sojourners wishes to attract.

Sojourners’ sales pitch is based solely on economic benefits of job creation and increased tax revenue. The overwhelming majority of the local jobs created will be low-paying, part-time seasonal work. Their failure to compare real estate tax revenue from their project to that of a by-right subdivision overstates that benefit by sevenfold. The state mandated requirement to allocate 3% of the 5% transient occupancy tax to fund promotion of tourism means that less than half would be available to the county as general revenue. There is virtually no consideration given to the costs of other services provided by the county. A more comprehensive analysis of tax revenues and expenditures would place net gain to the county at about one-half of one percent of the county’s budget even after accounting for the subdivision’s increased expenses for the school system.

Approval of this Special Use Permit would make a mockery of the criteria expressed in our zoning ordinances and the objectives stated in multiple county planning documents. It would show utter disregard for the concerns of over 600 county residents who have signed a petition opposing this development. I urge the Board of Supervisors to deny Sojourner’s Special Use Permit.

Scott Mingledorff

Stanardsville