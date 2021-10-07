LETTER: Lamb endorses Heflin for BOS

Speaking to all the citizens of Greene County regarding the Board of Supervisors’ (BOS) seat held by fellow supervisor Bill Martin (Stanardsville), I would like to say I am most impressed with Abbey Heflin. I have met and spoken with Ms. Heflin and I believe she will be a “citizens first” supervisor, once Bill steps down.

I believe in Abbey because she has the interest of her fellow citizens at heart by wanting to serve the public in the Stanardsville District and Greene County as a whole. Abbey also has extensive administrative experience to serve, along with faith-driven principles we all enjoy in Greene. I am confident Abbey will be prepared on day one to be your voice in the Stanardsville District, listening to you on the issues and your concerns. Her goal is to work hard, with myself and other supervisors, to get every citizen’s desire in place.

I feel she will add new energy to the board and be able to connect with our younger constituents in Greene County. Abbey, like myself, understands how significant it is to retain our historical values as our nation’s founders intended. Abbey’s unbiased common sense is just what Greene County needs on the BOS. One of the greatest things (is that) she has is no conflict of interest in making a difference for you. I welcome every person to get to know Abbey and ask her about where she stands. I’m glad to give her my endorsement.