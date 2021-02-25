LETTER: Kids need more time to be kids for their maturity

Americans are resilient, but need to realize there is a problem before they can adapt. America today reaps the harvest of “The Coddling of the American Mind,” as explained in the book by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt. The authors chronicle decades of societal indoctrination, at first limited to elite university settings, but spread down even to preschool. Coddling here means overly protected.
One aspect among many is elimination of “free play” from toddler age through high school, driven by generalized paternalistic fear-mongering, but also by the increasing parental illusion that success only comes from college education and that real success demands attendance at an “elite” institution. Guided by government-imposed curriculum structures such as “Common Core,” coming from “experts” that cannot be questioned, students are disconnected from parents. Advanced concepts, well beyond the developmental capabilities of such young children, are pushed down into preschool, kindergarten and elementary school in order to “prepare them” for eventual acceptance at a “good” college while actually discouraging many. Extracurricular activities are to build resumes for admissions departments (rather than simply for enjoyment). Students’ time is dominated by the watchful protective eye and control of adults.
Free play, unfocused activities chosen exclusively by the children, naturally begins with toddlers and may involve risk—sometimes even injury. Very risk-adverse modern society preempts “lessons learned,” like experiencing failures, disappointments and making corrections, which are necessary maturing processes leading to well-balanced adults. Free play involves rules devised by the children. Players are free to quit, potentially stopping the game, so the children must learn to negotiate by themselves or lose playing the game, a skill called “the art of association.”
Steven Horowitz of Ball State University warns that when adult-supervised activities dominate, children risk losing that art. “A society that weakens children’s ability to learn these skills denies them what they need to smooth interaction,” Horowitz says. “The coarsening of social interaction that will result will create a world of more conflict and violence, and one in which people’s first instinct will be increasingly to invoke coercion by other parties to solve problems they ought to be able to solve themselves.”
“Children deprived of free play are likely to be less competent—physically and socially—as adults. They are likely to be less tolerant of risk and more prone to anxiety disorders,” he continued. Witness the “woke” childish demands and violence on campuses today, which in my opinion fall into this prediction.
Is this a factor in today’s heavy censoring of speech, social justice warriors’ instinct to “cancel” or destroy rather than engage and the fearful silence from most people? Observe the unquestioning fearful docile public, silently accepting arbitrary dehumanizing COVID-19 restrictions, closed churches, crushed small businesses, doubling death rates from suicide and drug overdoses, escalating school failure rates and so on.
It requires retaking control of our lives, again placing trust in God, the Holy Spirit within us, to restore the lost “art of association.”