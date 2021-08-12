LETTER: Is optional masks in school the best option?

At this point the greatest protection afforded to our youngest citizens or those with pre-existing conditions that prevent them from being vaccinated is masking. Bottom line is masks work! Masks are most effective when everyone around you is wearing them. That is why the Virginia Department of Health, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Disease Control recommend masking for all people in schools this year, regardless of vaccination status, due to the prevalence and transmissibility of the Delta variant.

To those who would cry personal freedom in the choice to wear masks, I would like to quote John Locke’s Second Treatise on Government, “Being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions.” That one’s freedoms end where another’s begin, or more importantly are infringed, has been affirmed throughout American history from Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. to Abraham Lincoln. When it comes to the youngest and least protected amongst us, we should be using this philosophy of freedom as our basis for making decisions, not whoever shouts the loudest in a room.