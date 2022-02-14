LETTER: In remembrance of Lillian Baird

A wonderful contributor to Stanardsville and Greene County, Lillian Baird, passed away six months ago. At her request, there was little public mention of her death, and her passing was one of private grief of family and friends. Lillian would have been 95 years old this coming week. It is a good time to pay tribute to Lillian and her work.

Twenty years ago, Lillian led Stanardsville Pride with Action, an organization dedicated to improving Stanardsville. A few years later, it became Stanardsville Area Revitalization, know as *STAR*. Its efforts back then were modest but led to the new sidewalks, street lighting, crosswalks, farmers market pavilion, entertainment stage and much more.

She was also active in the organization of the Greene Care Clinic, which, over the past sixteen years has provided essential medical care to hundreds of Greene residents who lack insurance.

Lillian had owned a tearoom in Illinois, and she brought her delight in meeting people to her coffee shop on Main Street in Stanardsville. It was warm and welcoming place, and the pastries and crème brûlée were a delight

The Art Guild of Greene owes its existence to Lillian. Without it, six of our high school students would not have had scholarships, there would not be art classes for residents, and there would not be the Barn Quilt Trail in Greene. People also remember Lillian’s art gallery, the Palette. Some will also have chatted with her in the thrift store, Another Time Around, in the shopping center.

Lillian lives on in the memory of friends and acquaintances. Here are quotes from six of them. “Visiting her garden one day and noticing how much joy her home and surroundings gave.” “If it wasn’t for Lillian, there would be no Art Guild of Greene.” “Lillian was one of the first people I met when I got here, and she was so welcoming.” “Lillian had a way of making you feel like you were old friends, immediately after meeting.” “She was a giver. She gave from her heart.” “She felt compassion for our mission.”

Several years ago, the county held a dinner to recognize the contributions of ‘grand dames’ who had worked to make the community better. In Lillian’s typical modest fashion, she refused to be honored. She wanted the focus to be on the others – Eloise Giles, Jeri Tata and Ethyle Giuseppe.

Lillian, we miss you. We wish there were more like you.

Don Pamenter

Stanardsville