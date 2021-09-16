LETTER: In defense of the superintendent

I have lived in Greene County for more than 20 years. I love living here, and I have been a staunch defender of the county and the schools. When people have heard the negative rumors and stereotypes assigned to this area, I have been vocal and outspoken about the fallacies that often get spread by people who have never lived here nor enrolled their children in any Greene County schools.
Last year, the school system faced the biggest challenge it, and all schools, had ever seen: how to provide a quality education to every student during a pandemic. I was honored to be asked to play a small role in the planning for the school year, brainstorming as many circumstances as we could and finding ways to address each of them. I was amazed at the ability of the superintendent, central office staff, administration, teachers and school staff to find ways to create in person and virtual options that were available to all. And I was so, so very proud of this county for being one of four school systems in the state to be able to provide uninterrupted in-person instruction for the entire school year. I can’t tell you how in awe I was of Greene County Public Schools, while I watched other local school systems (with generally more positive reputations) close and open repeatedly.
As we approached the beginning of this school year, I was so optimistic that we would be able to come together as a community to recognize all of the wonderful things that worked last year to allow for success, and repeat it again this year. It seemed to clear. We enforced social distancing, frequent hand washing, cleaning procedures and masks. It wasn’t political or controversial. It was what worked and what kept our children healthy and in school. But, in August, the subject of masks was weaponized and used to create division and often hatred and threats toward those who are not in charge of making the overriding decisions and laws. It is hard to be a staunch ally and defender of my county when videos of school board meetings show citizens angrily threatening those who help keep our children safe and provided with a quality education. And it is disheartening to have a school board that cannot come together as one voice to condemn that behavior.
Andrea Whitmarsh has performed her duties as superintendent with clarity and professionalism. She cares about the students and staff, and upholds the law. She is a frequent presence within each school and is in constant contact with administrators about the needs of the students and staff. When she was navigating last school year, she spent endless hours communicating, problem solving and planning with administrators, much of that occurring in the evenings and on the weekends. She has done nothing to deserve the mistreatment, abuse and threats she has received for simply doing her job. And, the school board members who are in favor of her decisions have also received abuse and mistreatment they probably never imagined possible when they made the decision to run for their position. I admire and applaud each of them for approaching each meeting with professionalism and neutrality when faced with such treatment. I know I could not do it, and appreciate that they do.
I write this letter to support Dr. Whitmarsh, her staff, the school administrators, teachers and staff who have had nothing but the best interest, health and wellness of our children in mind. I write this to tell you that our children behave better and follow the rules more readily on a daily basis than many of the outspoken adults are able to do. I also want to say that the loudest voices do not represent me, nor do I think that they represent very many in our community. Even if we have differing political views, and vote for different people, I know very few who would actively threaten someone for following the law, for upholding rules that work to keep our children in school and healthy. I know few who support the behavior of those who yell and threaten. I have to hope that the quiet majority will remember what they have seen and heard the last few months and will vote from their heart and their conscience when positions are up for election.