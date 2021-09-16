LETTER: In defense of the superintendent

Andrea Whitmarsh has performed her duties as superintendent with clarity and professionalism. She cares about the students and staff, and upholds the law. She is a frequent presence within each school and is in constant contact with administrators about the needs of the students and staff. When she was navigating last school year, she spent endless hours communicating, problem solving and planning with administrators, much of that occurring in the evenings and on the weekends. She has done nothing to deserve the mistreatment, abuse and threats she has received for simply doing her job. And, the school board members who are in favor of her decisions have also received abuse and mistreatment they probably never imagined possible when they made the decision to run for their position. I admire and applaud each of them for approaching each meeting with professionalism and neutrality when faced with such treatment. I know I could not do it, and appreciate that they do.

I write this letter to support Dr. Whitmarsh, her staff, the school administrators, teachers and staff who have had nothing but the best interest, health and wellness of our children in mind. I write this to tell you that our children behave better and follow the rules more readily on a daily basis than many of the outspoken adults are able to do. I also want to say that the loudest voices do not represent me, nor do I think that they represent very many in our community. Even if we have differing political views, and vote for different people, I know very few who would actively threaten someone for following the law, for upholding rules that work to keep our children in school and healthy. I know few who support the behavior of those who yell and threaten. I have to hope that the quiet majority will remember what they have seen and heard the last few months and will vote from their heart and their conscience when positions are up for election.