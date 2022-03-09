LETTER: If we can’t have Good, let’s elect Ross

When Greene County was moved from the 5th Congressional District into the 7th, I was disappointed that I would be losing Bob Good as my Congressman. He has represented my personal values and conservative positions on issues better than any elected representative in my lifetime. That is saying a lot because I am a septuagenarian who has previously resided in two different southern states where politics were always strongly conservative. I can name some of my former representatives who were good, but no one as good as Bob Good.

I have heard it said that the 7th District is more “moderate” than the 5th, and it would be a mistake for the GOP to nominate a strong conservative congressional candidate. Of course, those comments have been coming from “establishment” Republicans who champion a “big tent” which seems to welcome everyone but social conservatives. However, I recently heard an encouraging comment at a Republican meeting when Dewey McDonald, a 7th District representative to the GOP State Central Committee, reminded us that the 7th District formerly elected the great conservative Congressman Dave Bratt. I realize district Rinos are committed to the nomination of an “establishment” candidate and it will take a great deal of work to nominate and elect a committed true Conservative. However, there are many of us in Greene who went to work for the successful nomination and election of Bob Good. We can do it again!

I consider character to be the most important qualification for an elected representative. When looking at a candidate’s character, I look for his/her dedication to faith, family and freedom. 7th District GOP candidate Dave Ross has the kind of character I can trust and support. He is a Christian who professes a Biblical worldview. He is a faithful husband and loving father who along with his wife, Jennifer, has raised a lovely family of six children ages 12 to 24. Dave is a Marine Corps veteran who is committed to defending freedom and he strongly supports the America First agenda.

For me personally, political experience is only a bonus when it accompanies good character. However, Dave does have a successful record of political experience. He is serving his third term as a member of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors, where has a strong record against tax increases at the local level. Dave has also served as a former Spotsylvania GOP unit chairman and as a member of the GOP State Central Committee working to help elect Republicans.

For those who regret losing Bob Good as our Congressman, I encourage them to get to know Dave Ross and his policies at daveross4liberty.com. It would be even better to meet Dave personally when he has an event in our area. His sincere willingness to listen to constituent concerns and answer questions encourages me that, if elected, Dave would represent us well.

Deloris Linam

Ruckersville District