LETTER: If needed, ask sheriff’s office for reports

On May 8, 2020, my family had the misfortune of having our dairy cow injured by a dog, then of uncertain ownership to me. Such animal complaint incident was promptly reported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the dog was identified as owned by Ms. Tiffany Burnett on Aug. 12, 2020.
Following the incident, Ms. Burnett did concede by written letter delivered to the sheriff’s office on May 12, 2020, that the dog was indeed her responsibility; such letter unknown to me until Aug. 12 when it was surrendered by James. M. Bowling IV, counsel for Sheriff Steven S. Smith in this matter, despite my many requests for a copy of the incident report.
I am writing this letter to advise other property owners that may be exposed to similar circumstances they may be afforded opportunity for closure using ordinary due process procedures to secure closure to such unfortunate and seemingly overwhelming incidences.
The sheriff’s office’s first response was on May 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with the appearance of Sheriff Smith and William M. Robbins, a private investigator, at our barn lot gate at the intersection of Red Bird Drive and Crane Circle in the Dogwood Valley Subdivision.
Had Sheriff Smith been forthcoming with the letter, so graciously provided by Ms. Burnett, as well as other relevant documents, rather than guarding such letter by hiring counsel at taxpayer’s expense, the issue could have been resolved in three days rather than three months.
Despite the attempt to suppress the letter, Ms. Burnett’s written report is no less praiseworthy. As a citizen and Greene County taxpayer, I am grateful for her honesty in regards to the ownership of the dog.
Joe Mitchell Miller
Stanardsville
