LETTER: How will it end?

It is a sad reflection on the current state of our politics that neither party can accept the election results with traditional graciousness.

The Democrats point fingers at internal divisions—liberal versus moderate—blaming each other for some election losses and for President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees. The left finds fault in the lack of progressives in Biden’s appointments. The moderates accuse the progressives of handing the GOP a whip they use to label all Democrats as “socialists.” Continuing this fight will damage the new administration.

The Republicans are caught in the dilemma of accepting the fact that 7 million more people voted for Biden than for President Donald Trump, and Biden won 306 Electoral College votes and Trump won 232. Most recognize the facts and privately accept the loss of the presidency. They should feel good about the House of Representative seats they have won, many by bright new candidates. However, they fear offending their radicals by dismissing Trump’s claims that the election was fraudulent, which are being used to raise millions, much of it for Trump’s personal use.