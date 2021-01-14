LETTER: How Stanardsville has made use of grant dollars

The end of 2020 marked the completion of Stanardsville’s Community Improvement Grant

(CIG) project that brightened Main Street and built the beautiful Greene Commons pavilion and stage. All this was paid for by a $1 million grant awarded to the town in 2017. That grant brings the total federal dollars provided for our revitalization projects over the past 15 years to more than $2.6 million.

We can all take pride in being awarded these funds to help rebuild our town, as a Virginia Main Street affiliate. I especially appreciate the support and cooperation of individual property owners that have made these improvements possible.

These grant awards bring our federal tax dollars back to the community. The Town of Stanardsville competes with other localities for these state and federal grants, which are made up of taxes collected from citizens and set aside to be reinvested in various communities.