LETTER: Hidden taxes and volunteerism

Or, in other words, we’re all paying a “hidden tax” in the form of higher insurance rates because of these factors.

The current discussion regarding standardization of training and terminology, the state of our PSAP and the state of our fire hydrants are all things that can be mitigated with low direct costs, and in some cases no costs, but will have great payoff for us all by making our community safer and lowering our insurance rates.

The key is to get active in our greater community in ways that can make a real difference, and there are plenty of ways that any of us, regardless of physical abilities, can contribute. Volunteering time with your local fire district by assisting with daily maintenance tasks such as lawn care, building maintenance, etc., that can free up the firefighters and funding so that they can train and perform their essential tasks, clearing and maintaining access to the fire hydrants on your property or adjacent right of way, maybe becoming a “Firewise” community (https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA) in some parts of the county or just contributing to the various fundraisers to help pay for improved equipment.