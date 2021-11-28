LETTER: Hidden taxes and volunteerism

There have been several articles in the Greene County Record recently that discuss many aspects of our volunteer fire departments, our Public Service Access Point (PSAP), commonly referred to as a “9-1-1 center,” fire hydrant service and maintenance and our rescue squad. What has not been discussed in any of these is how all of these are related to our insurance rates. This is where the “hidden taxes” come in.
Insurance is based on risks and probabilities. A company called Insurance Services Office (ISO) develops a rating for each community, down to each home or property.
From Valuepenguin.com, “According to ISO’s Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS), four main criteria comprise a fire rating score:
- 50% comes from the quality of your local fire department, including staffing levels, training and proximity of the firehouse.
- 40% comes from availability of water supply, including the prevalence of fire hydrants and how much water is available to put out fires.
- 10% comes from the quality of the area’s emergency communications systems (911).
- An extra 5.5% comes from community outreach, including fire prevention and safety courses.
- Any area that is more than five driving miles from the nearest fire station is automatically rated a 10.
Depending on your state, it’s possible to get a maximum score of around 106% on the survey, although any fire department that scores above 90% receives the highest ranking, one. Very few fire departments receive that ranking—only 0.71% of all communities surveyed have a one. A rating of five is both the median and most common rating fire departments received. In general, urban areas tend to have better PPC scores than rural areas, as urban fire departments are closer together and often receive better funding.”
Or, in other words, we’re all paying a “hidden tax” in the form of higher insurance rates because of these factors.
The current discussion regarding standardization of training and terminology, the state of our PSAP and the state of our fire hydrants are all things that can be mitigated with low direct costs, and in some cases no costs, but will have great payoff for us all by making our community safer and lowering our insurance rates.
The key is to get active in our greater community in ways that can make a real difference, and there are plenty of ways that any of us, regardless of physical abilities, can contribute. Volunteering time with your local fire district by assisting with daily maintenance tasks such as lawn care, building maintenance, etc., that can free up the firefighters and funding so that they can train and perform their essential tasks, clearing and maintaining access to the fire hydrants on your property or adjacent right of way, maybe becoming a “Firewise” community (https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Wildfire/Firewise-USA) in some parts of the county or just contributing to the various fundraisers to help pay for improved equipment.
These and many other high-pay-off efforts will go a long way to making our community safer and lowering our “hidden taxes.” We only have to volunteer a little of our time, or we can pay.