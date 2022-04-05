LETTER: Heflin speaks up on infrastructure

At a recent Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, new Stanardsville District Supervisor Abby Heflin made a profound observation. She noted that the proliferation of new housing units in Greene was “eight years ahead of schedule”. Her valid point was this is a serious problem because construction of supporting infrastructure is correspondingly eight years, likely more, behind. Remember the little boy who looked at the naked Emperor and, ignoring political correctness, announced “Emperor has no clothes!”, giving others permission to finally acknowledge what was obvious to everyone all along. Does anyone else think a prudent course of action might be for the BOS to call a moratorium on new major housing projects and, instead start a “Warp Speed” attack on serious infrastructure deficiencies and actually produce results?

My homeowner’s insurance premium jumped 30% this year because a regulatory audit of area fire protection capabilities found them seriously inadequate. Recently we learned that nearly half the county fire hydrants were inoperable, many lost in overgrowth, and a Stanardsville VFD training session caused Stanardsville RSA customers to seriously lose home pressure. For a decade it’s been known the RSA system is incapable of providing enough water to fight a major school fire. Greene’s fire departments are close to losing certification because of manpower shortages and inadequate equipment.

The substantial increase in population coming with these large housing projects is not matched by comparable growth in EMT capabilities, meaning an increase in serious health results could occur as rapid response gives way. COVID protocols have driven some students out of the public school system, easing the existing full capacity problem temporarily, but new school facilities will be needed. Funding of public safety needs for adequate police response with the new communities is lagging.

In 2017, Davenport Engineers, after working the municipal water supply situation for more than a decade, publicly declared the RSA water system obsolete and above maximum design and permit capacity within a year. Nothing has changed to increase system capacity, but large housing projects to be served by the system continue to be approved, apparently simply because the Comprehensive Plan allows for that type of construction.

Thank you, Supervisor Heflin, for speaking truth. Now let’s see some BOS action before major system failures kill people.

Bert Nye

Stanardsville