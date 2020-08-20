LETTER: Happy to see facility fees gone from bill

I am a very happy boy. I opened my most recent (30 July) bill from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) and found that my charges had dropped from $41 per month to only $14, a 65% decrease! According to a note on the bill, this is the result of the RSA Board of Members’ “ceasing billing and collection of the Greene County Facility Fee as of July 17, 2020.” I’m sure many other Greene County residents, who were paying even larger bills than I, are just as pleased with this development.
I am aware that the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS) unanimously voted on July 14 to raise facility fees for users, for at least a four-year interval beginning Jan. 1, 2021, in order to fund the grandiose White Run Reservoir project. More than a few BOS members, as well as Planning Director Jim Frydl, are adamant that the White Run Reservoir project is absolutely necessary for county ”growth.“
So, the relief from high water fees may be temporary. But I’ll take it. And I’ll certainly be thinking about fee hikes, and water projects, when the Greene County BOS elections come up in the future.
James Higgins
Barboursville
