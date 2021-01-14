LETTER: Greene Democratic Committee statement on Jan. 6 events

The Greene County Democratic Committee is shocked and outraged by the lawless acts committed at the incitement of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when a thousand of his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol. In the attack, a Capitol Police officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher; many others were injured and 15 officers were hospitalized. Four other people died in the incident. Some of the injured were hit with lead pipes wielded by hooligans who style themselves “patriots,” but whose actions are the opposite of patriotism.

These were acts of sedition. Many of the attackers carried firearms; pipe bombs were found at the scene (at the offices of both the Republican and Democratic National Committees). Large flags emblazoned with the name of Donald Trump were carried into the Capitol building. Even a large Confederate flag was on display. These signs showed that the mob was bent on a violent coup in the name of President Trump.