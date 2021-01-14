LETTER: Greene Democratic Committee statement on Jan. 6 events

The Greene County Democratic Committee is shocked and outraged by the lawless acts committed at the incitement of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when a thousand of his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol. In the attack, a Capitol Police officer was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher; many others were injured and 15 officers were hospitalized. Four other people died in the incident. Some of the injured were hit with lead pipes wielded by hooligans who style themselves “patriots,” but whose actions are the opposite of patriotism.
These were acts of sedition. Many of the attackers carried firearms; pipe bombs were found at the scene (at the offices of both the Republican and Democratic National Committees). Large flags emblazoned with the name of Donald Trump were carried into the Capitol building. Even a large Confederate flag was on display. These signs showed that the mob was bent on a violent coup in the name of President Trump.
Since the Nov. 3 election that President Trump lost and claimed was fraudulent, violent believers of his lies have been fomenting insurrection on social media, declaring their loyalty to Donald Trump, denying the legitimacy of the election and threatening death to President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, their associates and followers. We shudder to think of what they were plotting in secret, and have grave concerns they will attempt the like again.
It is the position of the Greene County Democratic Committee that the President should be removed from office as soon as possible by whatever lawful means available. Unless Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the cabinet find the president unfit to serve, Donald Trump should be immediately impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives, tried in the U.S. Senate and found guilty of conspiring against the United States Government.
Those who performed the insurrection at the Capitol should be hunted down, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Mark Heinicke
Chair, Greene County Democratic Committee