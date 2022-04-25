LETTER: Greene County citizens need to do better

The large turnout at some of our recent public meetings has been encouraging. It demonstrates that we care about the issues facing our county. It implies that we understand why showing up and speaking up matters.

The orderly manner in which to speak our opinions is by signing up for public comment in advance of the meeting. As we know, even if it takes until midnight, everyone will get their turn.

Unfortunately, there sometimes are a few who either don’t understand or choose not to comply with chairperson directions of orderly conduct, despite repeated admonishment.

Spontaneous outbursts, heckling and speaking out of turn is very disruptive. It is a burden for the board, presenters, speakers and the audience. Audio quality on remote attendance is not always the best, and even for those in attendance it is difficult to hear over the interruptions.

Refusal to cooperate is a form of intimidation. If adults can’t control their impulses in the meeting room, how might they act in the dark parking lot following the meeting? The thought dissuades some community members from attendance.

Boisterous meetings are not unique to Greene County, but I believe we can do better. We are better. We show appreciation for our rights and our privileges through our behavior. We respect our neighbors despite differences of opinions by allowing them their chance to speak.

Everyone should feel safe and welcome at our meetings.

Trish McGuire

Stanardsville