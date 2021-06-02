LETTER: Good gets a “D” in public health

Mask mandates are analogous to speed limits as public safety measures. At a time when a highly contagious disease is still knocking off several times as many people as traffic accidents—and the ratio was worse a month ago when Congressman Good was touring the schools—whatever reasonable and effective precautions can be taken to limit the spread of the disease are worth taking.

So what’s a reasonable precaution? There’s the rub. Many anti-maskers view mask mandates as suffocating violations of their civil liberties. That might be the case if, for example, the government had required everyone to wear the heavy, constraining and hot personal protective equipment that health service workers have to wear—that would be suffocating, almost literally. However, masks to cover the nose and mouth are . . . just masks. Inconvenient, but light, cheap and temporary. Resistance to wearing them is not a practical matter, it is symbolic. What it’s symbolic of is in the eye of the beholder, but if it symbolizes rebellion against tyranny, it hardly rises to the level of the complaints lodged against King George laid out in the Declaration of Independence.