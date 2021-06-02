LETTER: Good gets a “D” in public health

On May 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned seven members of Congress that not wearing a mask could incur them a $500 fine. Among them was 5th Congressional District Congressman Bob Good, who serves Greene County.
Whatever the outcome in the House—four members, but not Bob Good, were subsequently fined $500 each, amid squabbling provoked by Nancy Pelosi’s parental leadership style—this incident sparked the recollection of Congressman Good’s visit to the Greene County public schools on April 30. At that time the state of Virginia clearly mandated the wearing of masks and social distancing indoors; this mandate is not to be lifted until May 28. This happened well before the change in CDC guidance on mask-wearing that caused confusion among pro-maskers and anti-maskers alike in mid-May.
Nevertheless, Congressman Good, surrounded by educators who wore masks, toured the schools without wearing one. His explanation: since he was pushing back (politically) against constraints such as face masks, he didn’t want to appear “hypocritical” by wearing one.
This sounds odd. If I object to a 55 mph speed limit, am I “hypocritical” to observe the speed limit? Or am I sensibly complying with a law that the community at large (the commonwealth of Virginia, in this case) has determined to be in the interest of public safety, whatever my personal feelings about it?
Mask mandates are analogous to speed limits as public safety measures. At a time when a highly contagious disease is still knocking off several times as many people as traffic accidents—and the ratio was worse a month ago when Congressman Good was touring the schools—whatever reasonable and effective precautions can be taken to limit the spread of the disease are worth taking.
So what’s a reasonable precaution? There’s the rub. Many anti-maskers view mask mandates as suffocating violations of their civil liberties. That might be the case if, for example, the government had required everyone to wear the heavy, constraining and hot personal protective equipment that health service workers have to wear—that would be suffocating, almost literally. However, masks to cover the nose and mouth are . . . just masks. Inconvenient, but light, cheap and temporary. Resistance to wearing them is not a practical matter, it is symbolic. What it’s symbolic of is in the eye of the beholder, but if it symbolizes rebellion against tyranny, it hardly rises to the level of the complaints lodged against King George laid out in the Declaration of Independence.
Congressman Good is to be commended for urging everyone to get vaccinated. However, that public health message was undermined by his refusal to wear a mask in a public setting, contrary to the executive orders of the commonwealth, particularly in a school—where children are heavily influenced by the example of a high-profile elected official. If it is incumbent upon anyone to set a good example, it is incumbent upon Bob Good. It is very disappointing to have seen him shirk that duty.