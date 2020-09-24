LETTER: Good for law & order

Two weeks ago I had a truly powerful experience right here in Greene County. I attended a “Back the Blue” rally in Standardsville supporting law enforcement. The rally started with the “Star-Spangled Banner,” the “Pledge of Allegiance” and a prayer. That was so refreshing and encouraging.

The keynote speaker was Bob Good who is running in the 5th District for Congress. I was so impressed by his unwavering support of law enforcement. At this time when others are demonizing the police, Bob Good stood up with forceful examples of the necessity of strong law enforcement.

The only bad part of this very positive morning was the group of hecklers who shouted comments and questions to Bob in the middle of his speech. It was so rude. But the rest of the polite, patriotic audience was respectful.

I am here in Greene County for an extended stay, but come from Oregon where a mayor and the governor support the riots that have been going on for more than 100 days. All I can say is that you are truly blessed to be able to vote for a man who strongly believes in law and order, and supports and prays for law enforcement.

Missy Murphy

Bend, Oregon and Ruckersville