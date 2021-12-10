LETTER: Glamping is bad for Greene

My wife and I searched for a number of years before deciding Greene County would be the location of our retirement home. Greene County offered beauty hard to find elsewhere in Virginia, and the people seemed to share a pride in the rural nature maintained by the inhabitants and the County leadership. It was goodbye to the big, highly congested Virginia Beach and hello to peaceful Greene. That was 11 years ago, and we have not been disappointed in our decision to move. Now things appear on the verge of changing.
Communities, towns and cities have generally started at the location of a focal point—like a general store—a business that serves the community and helps it grow. Community leadership evolves, more businesses materialize and more people move to the surrounding area. Community services are established to meet the growing population and before anyone realizes how it happened, a “Virginia Beach” exists—with increased taxes to fund it all. In a sense, the cycle is often followed with many community members leaving for a more affordable and peaceful existence.
The community in which we live probably started not too differently than that described above. However, Greene County leadership has, to this point, done a remarkable job in balancing the needs of the county with decisions that may destroy the reason many of the citizens came here in the first place. That brings me to the subject of Glamorous Camping, or “Glamping.” I refuse to believe the county wants to ruin our beautiful and peaceful environment with the proposed business being considered for location on Mutton Hollow Road, close to the road’s intersection with Dyke Road (Route 810). This business, I believe, is referred to as a Glamping facility.
I have had wonderful experiences camping most of my life, from tent and trailer camping to excursions on the Appalachian Trail. Nothing compares to the exposure to the outdoors; for example the views, the fresh smells, the sounds (or lack thereof) and the availability of other features such as hiking trails. So, enjoyment of the camping experience requires, among other attributes: a view, a pleasing smell, limited noise and room to move around/explore. As I understand the Glamping proposal currently under consideration, there will be 144 camping accommodations (including roads, a store, a restaurant, and a pool) on a relatively small sized property with not much of a view, surrounded by fenced cattle grazing land and in very close proximity to busy traffic on Route 810 (Dyke Road). Wow! What could go wrong with this business investment?
Perhaps I overreact. Still in question, however, is what will the business do for (and to) the county and the surrounding neighborhoods.
In Greene County:
- The County could receive some level of financial benefit through the collection of lodging taxes.
- Visitors to the Glamping facility may provide a level of support to other community businesses.
- The County (and its taxpaying citizens) will be required to fund additional fire, emergency and police services for the business and its operation. In addition, there will likely be additional funding requirements to accommodate the increased traffic on surrounding roads.
Note: A thorough cost-benefit analysis must be performed before the County can determine whether approval of the proposed business results in a positive or negative outcome for the County.
The Neighborhood:
- Our scenic and peaceful environment will be damaged.
- There will be a lot more traffic on Dyke and Mutton Hollow Roads.
- Noise generated within the Glamping facility—possibly hundreds of people, loud music, etc., will ruin the rural surroundings we all treasure.
- Glampers will feel the need for local exploration. Without hiking trails or some other local means of “escape,” the surrounding property and homeowners will likely experience lots of unwanted visitation.
- More than likely, there will be higher county taxes to pay for all the services required by the facility.
Considering the many limitations involved with the Glamping facility’s size and location, it would appear that the facility will be far from “glamorous,” and considering the above discussion, it is doubtful it will, in any way, be an asset for the County or its citizens.
William Piland
Dyke Road resident