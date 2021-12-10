LETTER: Glamping is bad for Greene

My wife and I searched for a number of years before deciding Greene County would be the location of our retirement home. Greene County offered beauty hard to find elsewhere in Virginia, and the people seemed to share a pride in the rural nature maintained by the inhabitants and the County leadership. It was goodbye to the big, highly congested Virginia Beach and hello to peaceful Greene. That was 11 years ago, and we have not been disappointed in our decision to move. Now things appear on the verge of changing.

Communities, towns and cities have generally started at the location of a focal point—like a general store—a business that serves the community and helps it grow. Community leadership evolves, more businesses materialize and more people move to the surrounding area. Community services are established to meet the growing population and before anyone realizes how it happened, a “Virginia Beach” exists—with increased taxes to fund it all. In a sense, the cycle is often followed with many community members leaving for a more affordable and peaceful existence.