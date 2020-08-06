LETTER: Getting serious about a gun range

As an avid shooter and Second Amendment advocate, I would love to have a gun range in Greene County. But like most people, I would not want it near my property. The problem, of course, is the noise. Hearing my neighbors shoot occasionally is very different from the constant noise to be expected from a gun range.
As Greene County citizens consider a range, it would be helpful if our leaders deal with it in a forthright manner. It is not helpful to suggest that unless we have our own range, our police will only practice once a year and that their only training option is in Harrisonburg. It is also not at all helpful for advocates of the range to keep the potential locations secret.
It would help if our County leaders would commit to a few principles concerning the proposed gun range. First, they should commit to protecting the peace and quiet and land values of citizens. There may not be a location in Greene that will accomplish this. They should not use their rezoning capabilities to shove a currently secret location down the throats of property owners. Second, they should commit to presenting accurate and realistic reasons for having a range. Third, they should commit that no County funds will be spent on the range other than usage fees for our police. We need to remind our leaders that we are in economic difficulty and are tired of unnecessary spending.
Finally, our leaders should answer this question: what is it about Greene County that causes us to go it alone on so many needs? We can’t find a private contractor to work with us for ambulance services, so we are building an expensive ambulance bureaucracy. Apparently we are unable to negotiate use of existing gun ranges. We are in the process of leaving a regional water authority and going it alone on our water needs. Our leaders appear to like having their own kingdoms and all too frequently, Greene County taxpayers are left with the bill.
Mark Fanning
Barboursville
