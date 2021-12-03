LETTER: GCRC members decry discrimination

Following Virginia GOP state victories, all Republicans are thankful and hopeful for the future. Greene County Republican Committee (GCRC) Chairman Steve Kruskamp expressed well those emotions in a Letter to the Editor published in the Nov. 11 Greene County Record. In the letter, Kruskamp made an optimistic appeal for a spirit of unity and the concept of a “Big Tent” party.

At the GCRC meeting on Nov. 18, a sizeable group of motivated Republicans accepted the invitation and, in person, optimistically submitted membership applications and membership fees according to the GCRC Bylaws. Among them were well-known former GCRC members and numerous newly-inspired Greene citizens seeking political involvement for the first time. All shared in common a traditional conservative worldview, embracing the Virginia Republican Creed and ready to engage the critical 2022 election challenges.

The Committee’s historic standard practice was to interview applicants in person and vote for membership during the same meeting their applications were submitted. However, when this business meeting began, Chairman Kruskamp announced to all in attendance that this particular group of applicants must be vetted later privately, before being presented for a membership vote. When a current GCRC member asked the reason for the change in the Committee’s common practice, Kruskamp invoked a future Bylaws change, then cited the possibility that “racists” such as Jason Kessler were among this group of applicants seated before him. Following some emotional verbal exchanges between several people within GCRC, while embarrassed potential members sat amazed in silence, the meeting was abruptly adjourned without conducting any business. Afterward, it was variously suggested that these new candidates for membership were “troublemakers.”