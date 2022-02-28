LETTER: Follow the science on masking

I write for the opinion on thoughtful mask removal. COVID is the new normal, and we must adapt. Nevertheless, we cannot simply throw our hands up allowing unqualified individuals to make public health decisions. We send our children to school for education and, for many of us, the dream of watching them achieve a superior education than our own. The highest academic institutions in Virginia have mask requirements, and most also have vaccine mandates. If the places we trust to educate our children in the future have yet to remove mitigation methods for the students, and researchers in the trenches, then what are we doing? If our pediatricians ask us to continue using masks, why are we questioning those we entrust with our children’s lives?

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), although COVID-19 levels are decreasing, positivity rates for Greene and Orange remain in the 30th percentile. Saying cases have decreased circumvents the truth. Pandemic protocol favors removing mitigation methods when positivity rates are below 8%. Greene and Orange are nowhere near this.

Some suggest removing masks due to vaccine access. If you cite the availability of vaccines as a reason to remove mitigation, you are implying their effectiveness in decreasing transmission. Many staff members remain unvaccinated and potential vectors for spreading disease. Despite vaccinated and unvaccinated persons initially containing similar viral loads, new research suggests the rapid white blood cell response of vaccinated individuals decreases viral load rapidly. Logically, those with the greatest potential to spread should be masked if mask removal is the goal.

In an online article published by NBC 29 on Jan. 25, University Health and Augusta Medical begged people to get vaccinated. They discussed how their staff is exhausted because, at that time, “100% of patients on ventilators are unvaccinated.” Healthcare is feeling the stress of COVID patients, and ICU beds remain over 70% occupied at UVA. Hospital ICU units will require additional beds to meet the inevitable demand. I am not aware of anyone in charge discussing such matters with nearby hospitals.

It seems reasonable to expect mitigation guidelines should come from the CDC. While I understand many are wary of large government agencies, the CDC employs the most accomplished and qualified scientists in our country. If you take medication and are willing to allow doctors and hospitals to treat you, then your distrust of the CDC is inconsistent and misguided.

Our children and residents deserve leaders who stand firmly with science, remove emotion, opinion, and political partisanship, and have the educational background to review such studies. Who decided the fate of children, residents, and at-risk individuals, and were they qualified to make such choices?

I want masks removed from schools, but in accordance with CDC and VDH recommendations, not feelings. Feelings do not save lives; science and doctors do.

Gabrielle Nigmond

Greene County business owner

Orange County resident (Gordonsville)