LETTER: First-time voters came out in droves

A historic party realignment is happening: Republicans are becoming the party of religious middle-class working people; Democrats becoming the party for globalist multi-billionaire “citizens of the world” with little loyalty to the interests of middle-class Americans. I predict we’ll see “moderate” Republicans becoming Democrats, and “moderate” Democrats becoming Republicans.
As I worked outside the Stanardsville polling location, I spoke at length to many older first-time voters at polls on Election Day. Some of them said personal experience had proved mass media and elites were lying. They said that Trump policies significantly improved their lives. Keeping those gains depended on President Trump being re-elected, hence their first-ever vote. They said they’d seen their taxes reduced, middle-class jobs multiply, rising wages, new affordable health insurance, lower drug costs and family energy costs reduced. Additionally, some mentioned the new trade agreements President Donald Trump had negotiated to protect American jobs and had heard about reduced drug cartel activity, human trafficking and illegal immigration.
These voters said they saw American military deterrence strength recovered and no new wars, serious VA Veteran’s Administration reforms, increased NATO member funding, new Middle East alliances taking responsibility for security against Iran’s Islamist terror actions and ISIS destroyed. President Trump helped the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan normalize relations with Israel, Kosovo and Serbia, reconciling age old animosities, signaling the first real world peace movements since Camp David 1980 to many. They said Trump kept his promises and was focused on helping the American people first, not lining the pockets of globalist billionaires who hated him and funded his opponents.
It was their opinion that Democrat politicians allowed riots, destroying livelihoods and spiking violent crime. This past year, some Democratic politicians attacked law enforcement and due to the pandemic released violent criminals, while passing “gun control” laws to disarm law-abiding citizens. As a candidate, Joe Biden promised to restore Obama’s protection of Iran’s nuclear weapons development, gut national defense, dramatically raise gas and electric energy prices, confiscate weapons, raise taxes, and rejoin the economy crushing Paris Climate Accord. To them it appeared that Biden would take away all the things they saw as accomplishments of President Trump.
Fearing for their country, many first-time voters came out to reject the Democrat ruling class elite’s destructive agenda. A sleeping movement has arisen.
Bert Nye
Stanardsville
