LETTER: First-time voters came out in droves

A historic party realignment is happening: Republicans are becoming the party of religious middle-class working people; Democrats becoming the party for globalist multi-billionaire “citizens of the world” with little loyalty to the interests of middle-class Americans. I predict we’ll see “moderate” Republicans becoming Democrats, and “moderate” Democrats becoming Republicans.

As I worked outside the Stanardsville polling location, I spoke at length to many older first-time voters at polls on Election Day. Some of them said personal experience had proved mass media and elites were lying. They said that Trump policies significantly improved their lives. Keeping those gains depended on President Trump being re-elected, hence their first-ever vote. They said they’d seen their taxes reduced, middle-class jobs multiply, rising wages, new affordable health insurance, lower drug costs and family energy costs reduced. Additionally, some mentioned the new trade agreements President Donald Trump had negotiated to protect American jobs and had heard about reduced drug cartel activity, human trafficking and illegal immigration.